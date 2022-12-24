Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,753 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

JCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

