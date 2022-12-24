Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.50 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,538,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,708. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

