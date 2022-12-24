LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 1.3%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.79. 20,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 9,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF comprises about 3.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 22.74% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

