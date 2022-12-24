Ledyard National Bank Buys 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.