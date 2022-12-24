Ledyard National Bank Purchases 551 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

