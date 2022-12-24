Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

