Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 215,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 785,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.