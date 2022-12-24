Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,178 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

