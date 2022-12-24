Ledyard National Bank Sells 189 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

