Ledyard National Bank Sells 40 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

