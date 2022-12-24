Ledyard National Bank Sells 40 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.63.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
