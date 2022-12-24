Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of LEGN opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,256,000 after acquiring an additional 583,851 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

