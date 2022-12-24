Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Li & Fung Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Li & Fung Company Profile
Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li & Fung (LFUGY)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Li & Fung Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li & Fung and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.