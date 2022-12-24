Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $164.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

