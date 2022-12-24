Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95.20

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $95.20 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,084,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

