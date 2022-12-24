LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.90. 8,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 48,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LMP Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

