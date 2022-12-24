Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

