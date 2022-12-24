Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

