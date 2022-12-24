LUKSO (LYXe) Price Reaches $5.97 on Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00035445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and $730,881.73 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
