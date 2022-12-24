LUXO (LUXO) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Major Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $22.82 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $867.55 or 0.05147825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.13 or 0.29568654 BTC.

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

