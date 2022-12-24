Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.