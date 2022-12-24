MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $121.10 million and $8.92 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,135,485 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

