Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NIKE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

