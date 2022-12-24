Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $878.32 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $899.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

