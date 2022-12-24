Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $100,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $278.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

