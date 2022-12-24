Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

