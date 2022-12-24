Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Unilever worth $148,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

