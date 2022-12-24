Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,802 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $189,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 31.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

