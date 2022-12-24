Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 325,884 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325,884 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $72,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

