Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 418,893 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418,893 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ryanair worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ryanair by 22.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $76.59 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

