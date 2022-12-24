Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

