Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.50% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $78,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 248.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

