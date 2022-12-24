Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

