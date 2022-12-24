Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 418,630 shares.

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of 107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.32.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Further Reading

