Mark Wheatley Acquires 108,140 Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) Stock

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Wheatley bought 108,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,166.34 ($9,507.61).

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

About Peninsula Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.