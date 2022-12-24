Mark Wheatley Acquires 108,140 Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) Stock

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Wheatley bought 108,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,166.34 ($9,507.61).
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
About Peninsula Energy
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.