Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

