Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NEE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 3,254,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

