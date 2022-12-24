Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. 2,119,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.