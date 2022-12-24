Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 321,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 907,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 10,668,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

