Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,089 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 3,100,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

