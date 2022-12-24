Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $104.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

