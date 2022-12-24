Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,928,000 after acquiring an additional 114,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 3,955,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

