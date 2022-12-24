Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.57. 58,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.