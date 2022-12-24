Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,711 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FHLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 101,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,089. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.