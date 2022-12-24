Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 448,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $73.34.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

