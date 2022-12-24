Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $159.30 million and $50.97 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00013864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

