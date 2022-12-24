Mathes Company Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.