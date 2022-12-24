Mathes Company Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

