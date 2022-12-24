Mathes Company Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

