Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 69,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

