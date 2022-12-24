Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MAXR opened at $51.77 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

